Incredibly Well-Dressed Protesters Are Picketing An Abercrombie & Fitch On Savile Row

It was an unusual site to see, dashing men in three-piece suits waving picket signs in the air on London’s tony Savile Row.



The men were outraged that “low-brow” American retailer Abercrombie & Fitch was setting up shop among the high-class, artisan tailors who craft three-piece suits on Savile Row, according to the Washington Post.

No less, Abercrombie & Fitch, the clothing brand of choice of Jersey Shore cast members and midwestern high schoolers, was setting up shop inside the former stomping grounds of The Beatles’ Apple Records.

The protesters, in three-piece suits and snap-brim hats, held signs that told the store to go “Fitch Off. (Please).”

Protesting was the last option, as The Savile Row Bespoke Tailors Group also tried blocking the company’s planning application, saying it changed the “tone and safety of the street.” You wouldn’t want Snooki & Co. filming their next season nearby.

Check out the dandy protest:

Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

