London Youth Culture Set To Infest New York

Regular readers already know our belief that the London’s youth culture — replete with public drunkenness caught on camera — is part and parcel of the UK’s economic decline.



So here’s something to fear. Top Shop, one of the big purveyors of UK street couture is opening up its first shop this side of the Atlantic today. And American youth, eager to mimick their chav counterparts, are lined up five blocks long to get in. You can read a liveblog of the event over at Racked.

Those youngsters look all bright and energetic now, but you know what’s coming next.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.