A London woman found the guy who allegedly assaulted her on the street and made him apologise on camera

Azmina Dhrodia was at London Pride when a man allegedly “punched [her] in [the] vagina,” she wrote in a Facebook post that’s blowing up on social media.

Dhrodia — who says she’s a women’s rights campaigner — decided to take the man to task. She tracked him down and then made him apologise on camera, she wrote in her post.

“I told him that if he was serious about his apology then I wanted him to do it on video – and that he needed to say my name and apologise to me for his actions so I can show the world that sexual harassment is NEVER ok,” Dee wrote in the post.

Dhrodia took out her camera and filmed the man, who claimed to be intoxicated.

“Azmina, what I’ve done was totally unacceptable. You are a very beautiful woman that I found attractive, but doing that was totally wrong on every level and I really am sorry,” the man said.

Dhrodia hopes to use this to send a strong message about sexual harassment.

“…sexual harassment is never ok. I don’t care if you find me attractive and you just had 10 Jager bombs, you do not get to act upon whatever entitled feelings our society has convinced you that you have over me because you are a man and I am a woman. And if you act upon those entitled feelings, there will be consequences,” Dhrodia concluded.

Read her powerful post, and then watch the video, here:



