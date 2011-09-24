London Amongst Cities Looking To Get Its Own Web Address

Photo: TJ Morris via flickr

Promotional agents for the city of London have announced that the UK’s capital is applying to get its very own domain name, reports the Telegraph.The city will apply for a .London domain. London’s mayor, Boris Johnson has championed the idea believing that it could offer, “Greater public services for the city.”



Londoners can already access information about the city online, such as up to date public transport reports. The acquisition of the domain is hoped to enhance this while also offering a valuable marketing tool for the city.

However, it’s not just the British capital that is looking to capitalise on a new domain. New York, Berlin, Sydney, Rome and Paris are all reportedly in the hunt for their own web addresses as well.

