London Is A Better Place To Visit Than Paris [INFOGRAPHIC]

London is known for its beautiful and historic architecture. Paris is famous for its exquisite cuisine. Each city is unique in different ways, but when put head to head, which comes out on top?

It’s a close call, but London clearly has the advantage, according to a new infographic by Ally Biring of travel booking site HouseTrip.com. Biring compared different aspects of each city, including restaurants, cuisine, landmarks, architecture, and local sights, and found that London topped Paris in most of these categories.

London has more museums, more landmarks and attractions, and more UNESCO sites, like the Tower of London and Westminster Abbey, than Paris. It also has more restaurants, lots of free parks and museums, and it’s cheaper for tourists to get around.

However, Paris made a compelling case for itself. It’s the home of Disneyland Paris and the iconic Eiffel Tower. A city well-known for its food, Paris may not have as many restaurants as London, but it has more Michelin-starred restaurants and many world-class culinary schools.

Take a look at HouseTrip’s infographic to see how the two cities measure up in each category.

