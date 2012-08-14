Here's What's Going To Happen To London's Olympic Venues Now That The Games Are Over

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Olympic host cities have long struggled with putting stadiums to use after the games have come and gone.Athens spent $15 billion on permanent stadiums for the 2004 Games, according to the Christian Science Monitor, and now many are abandoned and in various states of disrepair.



Beijing’s stadiums aren’t decaying like those in Athens, but they are losing money because of an inability to secure long-term tenants.

But it appears as though London will avoid this sort of catastrophe by building venues that are dynamic and temporary. It’s a departure from the past, and a blueprint for how future host cities can build venues that are both sustainable and cost-efficient in the long term.

Reuters had some great details on the future of a few venues in a feature yesterday, and the official London 2012 website also has specifics on what will happen to all these things now.

Here’s a sampling of what the big venues of London 2012 will look like in the future:

The Olympic Stadium: Everyone has always assumed the stadium would be scaled down and turned into a soccer arena once the Games are over. But last year a dispute between three Premier League clubs caused a deal with West Ham United to fall through.

The stadium can be reduced to a seating capacity of 25,000, it just needs a tenant. Reuters reports that officials from cricket, rugby, and Formula 1 racing have all also expressed interest in using the stadium. EPL soccer is still the front-runner for the stadium.

The basketball arena: The stadium is the largest temporary venue used in the London Games. It will be completely torn down, and there is talk that it could be shipped to Brazil for use in the 2016 Games.

The beach volleyball stadium: This was one of the most beautiful venues of the Olympics, but it will also be completely torn down.

The sand — almost 4,000 tonnes of it — will go to use though. Reuters reports that it will be shipped to six community sports centres around London.

The Aquatic centre: Officials say the venue will be decreased from 17,500 to around 2,500 by removing the temporary wings on either side. After that the centre will be used as a public community centre.

The field hockey stadium: There’s some debate of this one. The U.K. field-hockey program wants to keep the arena and turn it into “the Wembley Stadium of hockey.” But there were rumblings a few years ago that second-tier soccer club Leyton Orient was trying to move into the stadium. Either way, it looks like the stadium will have a tenant.

