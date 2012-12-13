If You Think New York Real Estate Is Expensive, These London Records Will Blow You Away [Infographic]

The highest end of New York City’s real estate market is booming, with apartments being listed — and sold — for prices nearing nine figures.



But that’s practically pocket change compared to real estate prices across the pond, where a home is on sale for $476 million, nearly five times the price tag on the most expensive listing in New York.

This neat infographic by The Real Deal’s Christopher Cameron lays out London’s lead by the numbers.

