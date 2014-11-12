Pay-As-You-Go Oyster Cards Will Be Cheaper Next Year

Transport of London (TfL) is introducing fare changes on the London Underground in January 2015 that should please part-time commuters.
Under the revised changes, the daily cap on pay-as-you-go (PAYG) Oyster cards has been reduced to £6.40 if you’re travelling from Zones 1-2. That’s £2 less than the current peak daily cap of £8.40, and 60 pence less than the off-peak cap right now. For Zones 1-6, the daily cap will be slashed by £4.00 from £15.80 to £11.70. (You can see all the changes in the chart on the right).
The idea is to have part-time workers — who now make up 22% of London’s workforce — pay no more each week than full-time workers who buy a 7-day travelcard.
“The new fares reflect modern-day travel patterns and deliver on a commitment by the Mayor to the London Assembly to address the specific needs of part-time workers in the capital,” TfL said in a media statement.
The move should also rule out differences in paying with your Oyster card and paying with a contactless credit or debit card.
Other prices are set to rise: Single rides will cost 10 pence more, meaning that if you were paying £2.20 this year for a Zone-1 commute, then next year it will cost £2.30, or 4.5% more.
The Londonist reports that in January 2014 Boris Johnson had prompted TfL to review its price policies, looking for the introduction of a flexible 3-days-a-week plan for commuters who don’t work traditional office hours. Rather than introducing a new plan, TfL decided to reduce the daily cap.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.