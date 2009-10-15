London Trader And Accused Swindler Is Missing

Banker on the lam!



Guardian: A high-living derivatives trader with a private jet on call, [Nicholas] Levene, known to his friends as “Beano”, is at the centre of claims that he failed to pay to his clients millions in profits from share investments made on their behalf. Court papers seen by the Guardian put the losses at £70m or more.

He is also being pursued separately by two spread betting firms over alleged unpaid sports gambling debts worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Levene has failed to appear at critical court hearings to defend himself, prompting the courts to freeze assets and demand he surrender all passports. A court order notes recently opened bank accounts in Northern Cyprus, and demands Levene provide details of funds held on the island. His whereabouts are unknown.

We’re a little surprised his nickname didn’t set off any red flags.

