This Londoner is raising thousands for a Greek bailout on a crowdfunding site

Twitter Thom Feeney is a marketing manager in London.

Greece is desperate for cash and is set to default on its €1.5 billion (£1 billion, $US1.7 billion) debt payment today (June 30) — so this Londoner decided to try and raise cash for the beleaguered country via crowdfunding website Indiegogo.

Thom Feeney, 29, announced on Sunday that he is looking to raise as much money as possible for Greece and so far he has raised over €20,000 (£14,173, $US22,281) from 1,419 people. But the amount of cash is rising pretty rapidly and is likely to be a lot higher by the time you read this story.

It’s a drop in the ocean but Greece is scrambling for cash right now and it’s unlikely to say no to the donations.

“All this dithering over Greece is getting boring. European ministers flexing their muscles and posturing over whether they can help the Greek people of not. Why don’t we the people just sort it instead?,” says Feeney, a Bethnal Green based marketing manager, on the crowdfunding page.

“The European Union is home to 503 million people, if we all just chip in a few Euro then we can get Greece sorted and hopefully get them back on track soon. Easy.”

Feeney promises that all the money “will go to the Greek people,” and promises the various rewards for people’s donations (although it is unclear where these will come from). Here’s Feeney:

So come on, order a Feta and Olive salad, maybe wash it down with an Ouzo or glass of Assyrtiko Greek wine and let’s sort this shit out.

Pledge €3 and get a postcard sent from Greece of Alex Tsipras, the Greek Prime Minister. We’ll get them made and posted in Greece and give a boost to some local printers and post offices.

Pledge €6 and get a Greek Feta and Olive salad.

Pledge €10 and get a small bottle of Ouzo sent to you.

Pledge €25 and get a bottle of Greek wine.

