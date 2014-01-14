Incredible Side-By-Side Video Footage Shows London 86 Years Ago And Today

During the 1920s, cinematographer and inventor Claude Friese-Greene traveled across the U.K., capturing stunning footage of life in London in 1927.

He used his own process to create coloured film, which was patented as “Friese-Greene Natural Colour.” The film was recently restored by the BFI.

Simon Smith, a video producer and director, saw the video and decided to take his own shots standing in Friese-Greene’s footsteps and panning across the streets and river. He spliced the videos together to show the scenes side by side, and then uploaded the resulting video onto Vimeo (we first saw it on the blog Colossal).

The six-minute compilation shows just how much has changed in London over 86 years. Major tourist attractions, such as the Thames river and the Tower of London, serve as reference points.

Check it out below.

London in 1927 & 2013 from Simon Smith on Vimeo.

