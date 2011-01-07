London Police Called Off Vacation Over Threat Of Imminent Mumbai Style Attack

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

London’s authorities are rushing more police forces to transport hubs around the city as new information emerges suggesting a terrorism attack may be imminent, according to Sky News.Here’s what they know:



Recently, police in London have undergone training for Mumbai style attacks. The 2008 Mumbai attacks involved on the ground terrorist forces firing on civilians, bombing hotels, and engaging in fire-fights with police officers.

Vacation days are being canceled tomorrow for security officials.

Here’s a video detailing the news from Sky. Read more at their site >



