London Police Called Off Vacation Over Threat Of Imminent Mumbai Style Attack

Gregory White
London

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

London’s authorities are rushing more police forces to transport hubs around the city as new information emerges suggesting a terrorism attack may be imminent, according to Sky News.Here’s what they know:

  • Recently, police in London have undergone training for Mumbai style attacks. The 2008 Mumbai attacks involved on the ground terrorist forces firing on civilians, bombing hotels, and engaging in fire-fights with police officers.
  • Vacation days are being canceled tomorrow for security officials.

Here’s a video detailing the news from Sky. Read more at their site >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.