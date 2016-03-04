A high-flying London tech entrepreneur rocked up to No. 10 in shorts and Ed Vaizey loved it

A high-flying London tech entrepreneur turned up to Prime Minister David Cameron’s house on Thursday evening wearing shorts and trainers after being chosen as one of the “Founders of the Future.”

The Founders of the Future initiative — being led by Lastminute.com cofounder Brent Hoberman through Founders Forum, a network of entrepreneurs and business leaders — is designed to uncover and nurture future technology founders across Europe that are aged 16-35.

Matt Miller, or “Mills” as he likes to be known, told Business Insider at Downing Street that he didn’t want to pretend to be something he wasn’t by wearing a suit.

“It’s about being real,” said Mills. “I’m not going to turn up in something I don’t usually wear. If I was going to meet 100 of the future founders, I want them to know who I am.”

He added: “These are my smart shorts so I have made an effort, I bought new trainers.”

Mills is the cofounder of a digital product studio called ustwo, which was launched in 2004. The company employs approximately 300 people and has created games like Monument Valley and apps like Dice, which has been backed by the cofounders of Google DeepMind.

Digital economy minister Ed Vaizey applauded Mills for his “extremely impressive tech dress down” while giving a speech about tech entrepreneurship at the Founders of the Future reception.

Heading to the @Number10gov crib ~ gonna be smooth pic.twitter.com/SJn0POFj9H

— RODEO ROBOT RANGER (@millsustwo) March 3, 2016

Founders Forum claims the 100 Founders of the Future were selected using an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm and peer recommendations from the likes of Niklas Zennstrom of Skype, Jimmy Wales of Wikipedia, and Dame Natalie Massenet.

Hoberman said that he hoped the event would encourage the 100 Founders of the Future to start their own businesses, even though many of them have already launched their own companies, including Mills.

“We’re trying to build a community of incredible entrepreneurs that aren’t yet entrepreneurs,” said Hoberman.

Other Founders of the Future include George Burgess, who has created an education app called Gojimo, Dylan Baker, who used to work at tech publication The Memo and is about to join ecommerce startup Yieldify, and Josephine Goube, who is co-directing manager at Girls in Tech UK, which is an organisation aiming to get more young female entrepreneurs into technology.

