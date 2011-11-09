London Braces Itself For 10,000 Student Protestors

Britain is bracing for another potential day of riots as student protests come to London tomorrow.



Last year’s protests erupted in violence as students stormed the Conservative Party’s headquarters after tuition fee hikes were announced.

Now, the Guardian reports that London’s Metropolitan Police are sending warnings to those with previous arrests for public disorder, warning them to stay away from trouble.

Additionally, the Telegraph has reported that police will have authority to fire rubber bullets — which have never been fired on the British mainland to control a riot — if matters get out of hand. Police were authorised to use rubber bullets during this summer’s riots but did not fire on rioters.

The Guardian reports that the police have been accused of trying to scare off possible attendees by loading up on these rubber bullets.

It is estimated that up to 10,000 students will take to the streets to protest against the rising cost of tuition in the UK. Police officials have said that 4,000 officers will join them, standing guard. Let’s hope we don’t see some familiar scenes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.