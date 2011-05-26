A London Strip Club Just Got Raided Because Bankers Were Paying $1400 For Threesomes In A Limo

A famous London strip club was raided and shut down after a two-month investigation by the city’s police “vice squad” found that bankers had been paying almost $1,400 for threesomes in a stretch limo, the Sun reported.



Whites Gentleman’s Club offered a service in which people could hire a white limo for sight-seeing tours around London.

When the tour began, clients were offered “full sex with two busty hookers and champagne while on board,” the Sun reported.

Inside the club, wealthy visitors — who had already spent big on lap dances — were offered sex for about $1000.

The manager of the club was arrested “on suspicion of controlling prostitution.”

Bankers, sportsmen and TV hosts make up much of the clientele at the strip joint.

Don’t miss the Biggest Banker Sex Scandals of all time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.