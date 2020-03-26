Inside London during COVID-19 lockdown

- The UK has gone into full coronavirus lockdown with the British public ordered to stay at home.
- People will only be allowed to leave their home to do essential work, exercise or buy food or medicine.
- All non-essential shops, premises and places of worship will be closed down, with weddings and baptisms banned.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new rules would be enforced by the police with fines imposed on those breaking them.
- The announcement comes as the latest data suggests the UK is just two weeks behind the level of crisis seen in Italy.
- The UK has so far recorded at least 6,650 coronavirus cases and 335 deaths.
