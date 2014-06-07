Everything In This Gorgeous London Home Can Be Controlled With A Smartphone

Madeline Stone
London tech houseSavills

A beautiful smart home has hit the market in London, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nearly everything in this home can be controlled by tablet or smartphone, from the alarm system to built-in speakers.

This home doesn’t sacrifice style for technology, however.

The owner told the WSJ hat her goal was to create “a cozy, relaxing and family-orientated environment, but with all the high-end appliances and furnishings synonymous with a prime London property.”

It’s listed with Savills for 16 million pounds, or $US26.8 million.

The 9,559-square-foot home is located on a large lot overlooking Hurlingham Park, in London's Fulham neighbourhood. Even the front gates can be secured with a tablet or smartphone.

The house is one of only three properties in the park.

Inside, the home has gorgeous tile floors and a swooping staircase.

The fireplace in this reception room can be turned on with a remote control.

A stunning chandelier commands attention in the dining room.

The kitchen is sleek. The Sub-Zero refrigerator comes complete with a wine cooler and iPad docking station.

The space is fairly open, with wide doors that lead outside.

Outside, this courtyard looks incredibly pleasant.

Or, if you'd rather sit inside, there's another living area on the other side of the kitchen.

The master bedroom has lovely views of Hurlingham Park.

The master bath is gorgeous, and there's a flatscreen TV embedded into one of the walls.

This bedroom also has access to a terrace.

On the lower level, a bar room features a temperature-controlled wine storage unit.

There's also a luxurious home theatre that can be controlled with an iPad or smartphone.

The gym has an impressive selection of equipment.

The spa area looks like something you would see in a resort.

And this 12-meter swimming pool is an added bonus.

