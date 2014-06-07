Everything In This Gorgeous London Home Can Be Controlled With A Smartphone

A beautiful smart home has hit the market in London, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Nearly everything in this home can be controlled by tablet or smartphone, from the alarm system to built-in speakers.

This home doesn’t sacrifice style for technology, however.

The owner told the WSJ hat her goal was to create “a cozy, relaxing and family-orientated environment, but with all the high-end appliances and furnishings synonymous with a prime London property.”

It’s listed with Savills for 16 million pounds, or $US26.8 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.