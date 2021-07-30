A skinny home that’s only 13 feet wide is on sale for $2.5 million in London. Take a look inside.

A narrow, four-story home in London’s Kensington neighborhood is on the market for £1.8 million, or about $US2.5 ($AU3) million, Jam Press reports. Homes on Ceylon Road in London. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

The residence on Ceylon Street is just over 13 feet (3.96m) wide and about 1,600 square feet, according to Jam Press. The road is popular with celebrities such as actor Daniel Day-Lewis, who formerly owned the property next door, Jam Press reports. 26 Ceylon Road. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Henry Harrison, a former architect and member of the British band Mystery Jets, was another famous neighbor, according to Jam Press, which reports that he built the skinny home while living next door in 1987. Henry Harrison plays with Mystery Jets in 2006. Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images Source: Jam Press

Inside the home, the dining room has an open-floor plan leading to an outdoor garden. Inside 26 Ceylon Road in London. Jam Press

At the back of the room, glass doors and a full-sized window roof make the place feel a bit like an atrium, according to Jam Press. The first floor of the home. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

The home’s decor is bright and neutral, with white walls and pops of greenery. A view from the outside looking in. Jam Press

A modern kitchen that’s also on the first floor, according to Jam Press, has bright counters and cabinets. The narrow kitchen. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Upstairs, the second floor is a mezzanine, Jam Press reports. Vast windows light up the first two floors. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

Light pours into this living room on the second floor from the top half of the home’s full-sized roof window with views of the neighborhood. A living room area on the second floor. Jam Press

The floors above the mezzanine house the bedrooms and bathrooms, Jam Press reports. A bedroom in the home. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

In some bedrooms, the windows are circular, giving the home a nautical look. Another bedroom. Jam Press

One bathroom has a tub by a window. One of the home’s bathrooms. Jam Press

On the top floor, there’s another bedroom with a private bathroom, according to Jam Press. The top floor. Jam Press Source: Jam Press

The white-tiled bathroom is narrow and bright with a view of the street at the end. The bathroom on the top floor. Jam Press