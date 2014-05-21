This Controversial Tower In London Was Just Named The World's Best New Skyscraper [PHOTOS]

London’s 87-story building, The Shard, has been named the world’s best new skyscraper by Emporis, an international building database.

The building, which was completed in 2012, is the tallest building in Western Europe and was designed by architect Renzo Piano. The Shard is certainly striking, but it has also been a source of controversy since it became part of the London’s skyline.

Londoners widely hated the modernist building, and a design flaw in the building apparently lets guests see into each other’s rooms at The Shard’s Shangri-La Hotel.

Even so, the building is an impressive sight. “Construction of The Shard was complicated by the particularly tight site and therefore needed innovative planning,” an Emporis jury member said. “This makes the result all the more impressive: A skyscraper that is recognised immediately and which is already considered London’s new emblem.”

Adam Taylor and Alyson Penn contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.