Thanks to her mum, 3-year-old London Scout is Instagram's youngest fashionista

London Scout is only 3-years-old, but this New York tyke has more style than most adults walking the streets of Manhattan.

Scout is making a name for herself on Instagram, racking up over 50,000 followers after posting daily photos of her outfits. This is nothing new for style bloggers, but there’s something pretty adorable about seeing it from a toddler.

The Huffington Post reports,

London’s mum Sai De Silva … started a dedicated Instagram for pictures of her daughter after friends called her out for “over-posting” on her own social media accounts. “I became that annoying mum,” she said. After London’s Instagram following expanded beyond friends and family to other admirers of her amazing street style, Sai launched a blog called Scout the City about nine months ago.

The blog currently features daily updates, giveaways, and impeccably-styled photographs.

In 2013 New York Magazine did a similar profile of 5-year-old Alonso Mateo, who’s stylish outfits and Instagram documentation garnered the attention of thousands.

New York Magazine reported in June 2013,

Usually, these images first appear on his mother’s feed (@luisafere): Luisa Fernanda Espinosa, a freelance stylist, started posting the pictures last year and now has more than 127,000 followers. There are now 230,000 photos catalogued of her son on Google Images — more than some B-List celebrities — wearing everything from his “favourite” AllSaints motorcycle boots (which his mum nabbed in several sizes before their kids line was discontinued), to designer blazers, tailor-made drop-crotch pants, and his classic Ray-Ban aviators.

A.M.V.E. // #repost @streetper #LittleManOfSteel #PFW A photo posted by Luisa Fernanda Espinosa (@luisafere) on Nov 14, 2014 at 4:59am PST

Mateo and Scout share something in common — their mothers took the ubiquitous parental activity of posting pictures of their kids to social media and bumped it up a level; they made brands out of their children.

Not unlike children of celebrities who are often photographed alongside their famous parents wearing the latest fashions (Blue Ivy, North West, Suri Cruise), Scout and Mateo look like tiny adults, from haircuts to shoes.

Scout’s mother says her daughter doesn’t know she’s an internet superstar. After all, she’s three, and probably wouldn’t understand. But peek through the Instagram comments, and you’ll notice tons of kind comments from parents who are inspired by young Scout’s attainable style.

“We’re a modest family who mix and matches pieces that are gifted to us or purchased from affordable stores,” Scout’s mother tells The Huffington Post.

Here are some of the Instagram photos that have appeared on Scout’s feed:

And you can check out her entire Instagram feed here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.