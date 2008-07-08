London's Amit Ben-Haim To Flip 15 CPW Penthouse For $60 Million Profit

Hilary Lewis

Amid all the reports of foreigners willing to drop millions on Manhattan apartments priced in worthless dollars, one London investor is looking to sell his CPW flat for a mere $60 million more than he paid for it.

It’s not even a full-floor apartment, and there are rumours that others are being re-sold for $90-150 million. But we’re sure Amit Ben-Haim can find some poor rich person willing to take it off his hands.

Curbed: The first e-mail arrived on July 4th: the $80 million listing for the 40th floor penthouse at 15 Central Park West—the Robert A.M. Stern-designed limestone—had gone live on Brown Harris Stevens’ website. Over the weekend, more e-mails came in regarding the long-awaited listing, a 5,000+ square foot 4BR apartment that also includes a 1,200sqft “ground floor suite” for one lucky maid. The apartment is owned by London-based investor Amit Ben-Haim, who closed on it for $21.9 million.

Sure, the ga-ga factor on the asking price is a little less insane given rumours of the $150 million 15 CPW penthouse (and another one at $90 million; the building has 68,000 penthouses), but this listing is out there for the world to see. It’s official. It’s happening. Feedback has been mixed. Said one reader: “I did not compare it to Schedule A of the Declaration but I don’t even think this is a full floor. No way will it get its asking price.” Another added that the $15k/sqft asking price becomes a relative bargain at $12,311 if you include the ground floor suite.

