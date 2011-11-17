Take A Look At London's Ambitious — And Controversial — Plans For A Floating Park

Photo: http://londonriverpark.org

London’s proposed Riverpark been compared to New York City’s High Line — an ambitious attempt to user the cities space in a way that is both creative and useful for visitors and residents.The park would sit on the Thames, rising and falling with the tide, and creating a unique path that would connect some of London’s most historic areas, such as St Paul’s Cathedral, the Tower of London and the Tate Modern. Created by architects Gensler, the temporary park would open next summer to capitalise on visitor’s to London’s Olympic games.



However, it is not without it’s critics. Rowan Moore at The Guardian writes:

[Gensler] intends to make money renting out pavilions in the park for corporate exhibitions and events, at a handsome rate. It also thinks it can sell space to TV companies, especially during the Olympics, using Tower bridge as a backdrop. It is almost certainly right. This means that the park is not a “public space”, as Gensler calls it, but a private space into which the public are allowed to come, subject to certain limitations.

So what is the space — a public park or a private money making scheme? And does it even matter?

