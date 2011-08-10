CNN Reporter Attacked By London Rioters (VIDEO)

Yikes.



On Monday night, while reporting on the rioting that has taken over the streets of London, CNN reporter Dan Rivers and his cameraman were forced to run from rioters who were pelting them with “glass bottles and big lunks of concrete.”

While dressed in “combat gear,” Rivers reported from Peckham, South London, the sounds of breaking glass could be heard before Rivers runs toward police nearby.

But Rivers is not alone.

According to the International News Safety Institute,

“INSI has heard reports that photographers have been beaten up and their cameras stolen. Elsewhere, news crews have had the windows of their vehicles broken, and cameramen have had their equipment smashed by protesters.

A number of journalists have reported being threatened and forced to leave the scenes of the violence. And others have found themselves caught between rioters and police, when missiles were being thrown.”

In addition to its “Civil Disturbance Checklist” — a list of tips for journalists covering such rioting — the INSI is advising reporters in London to carry a list of “recommended equipment,” including a baseball bump cap and first aid kit.

On the list of things to “also consider”: stab resistant vest and flame retardant underwear.

Scary.

Watch Rivers’ interrupted report below.



