WATCH: As Riots Spread Outside London, New Details Emerge In Police Shooting

UPDATE: And now reports of trouble in Leeds after a “drive-by shooting”, reports Channel 4.



EARLIER: It looks like the London is in for a third night of rioting, as reports of violence are coming from Hackney, Lewisham and Peckham, with some accounts of shoppers attacked and windows smashed outside the British capital in Birmingham.

In addition, Sky News is reporting that the police officers behind Mark Duggan shooting that sparked the violence are saying they do not believe Duggan shot first, and never did.

Here’s some footage of the riots in London, via The Telegraph:

