200 Arrested In London As Police Call Rioting Worst Night They Can Remember

Photo: AP

Scotland Yard has revealed that it received over 20,800 emergency calls during last night’s riots, four times the average amount, reports The Telegraph.”Last night was the worst the MPS (Metropolitan Police Service) has seen in current memory for unacceptable levels of widespread looting, fires and disorder,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police told the paper.



Some key facts about the third night of rioting in the UK:

Over 200 people were arrested overnight, taking the total number of those being held to 450. There are no longer any cells available in London police stations.

44 police officers were injured.

There will be more than 16,000 police officers on the streets of London by Wednesday, according to British PM David Cameron.

A 26 year old man found shot on the streets of Croydon, South London, has died. A murder inquiry is starting.

The youngest person arrested was 11 years old.

Reporters from Sky News, ITN, and CNN were attacked.

In brighter news, members of the public are starting a movement to clean up the mess left by the rioters, using Twitter to organise under the hashtag #riotcleanup.

Unfortunately it’s unclear how long the cleanup will last. Many, such as The Guardian’s Paul Lewis, say they are hearing rumours of more rioting to come tonight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.