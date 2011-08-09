Here's The Amazing Account Of Saturday's Riots In London From A British Policeman

Getting a lot of notice on the Internet today is the account of Saturday’s riots in Tottenham from “Inspector Winter“, an anonymous Twitter user who claims to be a member a British law enforcement officer (obviously we can’t confirm that, but this entry is very convincing).



Here’s a key passage:

There are so many things I would like to say, so many experiences that have happened over the last 48 hours, experiences of terror, experiences of massive humour and sadness.

Trying to restrain a shop owner who is attempting to run into a burning building to attempt to salvage his stock, and indeed his livelihood. Taking off my helmet so I can hear him better, he sobs as he explains to me about his life, and how he has built up his trade and now does not know what to do. I simply do not know what to say to him, when I survey the streets around us it reminds me of the looting that took place in Iraq in 2003, it’s genuinely heartbreaking. I do something I find myself doing alot over the next few hours, telling him I’m sorry and then giving him a manly hug with a pat on the back. Helmet back on and we’re off somewhere else.

Read the whole thing here >

(h/t Telegraph)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.