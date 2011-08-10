Dramatic Pictures Of The London Riots

Linette Lopez, Adam Taylor
London Riot

Photo: AP

Officials said this would never happen.But British anger has bubbled over, and London has been in flames for days. It all began after a murky, violent exchange between police and a young black man named Mark Duggan in Tottenham.

Now Duggan is dead, and the riots have spread through London’s neighborhoods and out of the city to Liverpool, Bristol and Birmingham.

Will there be a third night of violence tonight?

Firefighters put out a blaze on High Road Tottenham & Lansdowne Road on Sunday

The next day, we see a burned out car on Clarence Road in Hackney

Looters out in broad daylight on Walworth Road

Two looters run away from a Boots Pharmacy on Walworth Road

A British police officer prepares for violence in Hackney

A masked looter carries a toy in Hackney

A discarded toy in Hackney

Riot police waiting for the night on Walworth Road

A photographer bleeds after being attacked by rioters

Looters and onlookers gathered outside a Foot Locker on Walworth Road, August 9th.

A man is arrested in Croydon on Monday

Police arrest a man in Clapham Junction

A fire in Croydon on Monday

Police put out a blaze in Sony warehouse in the early morning

The aftermath of midnight fires on Clapham Junction

Police put out a fire in a South London furniture store

Prime Minister David Cameron surveys the damage

Now its a fact, London looters can do a lot in three days...

