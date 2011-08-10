Dramatic Pictures Of The London Riots

Photo: AP

Officials said this would never happen.But British anger has bubbled over, and London has been in flames for days. It all began after a murky, violent exchange between police and a young black man named Mark Duggan in Tottenham.



Now Duggan is dead, and the riots have spread through London’s neighborhoods and out of the city to Liverpool, Bristol and Birmingham.

Will there be a third night of violence tonight?

