As the (annoyingly ubiquitous) sign says, “Keep Calm And Carry On“.



Londoners are out on the streets today, helping clear up the mess caused last night (with the help of the hashtag #riotcleanup and @riotcleanup).

Here’s an amazing picture from the streets of Clapham, via Andy B:

Photo: yfrog

