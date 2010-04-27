London Reporter Shocked To Discover That Bankers Are A$$holes Who Buy Boats And Party Late

A game of Shoot The Banker appears in the Sun

London’s version of the NYPost, the Sun, sent an undercover reporter to find out how bankers are faring in the angry new populist culture that hates their kind.Just fine, it turns out. Financiers have regained their confidence and will not let negative publicity get them down.



In short, the Sun reporter discovers, “The good times are definitely back for the bankers. They would just rather you didn’t know it.”

The reporter gets the details:

“After Lehman Brothers we all had to cut back. The public thinks we f****d up and don’t want to see bankers downing champagne.”

But now!

“Bonuses are back,” says Alex, “my last one bought me a boat.”

Greedy bankers are back! Says the Sun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.