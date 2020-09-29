A London mansion designed to look like 2 glowing glass cubes is asking $64 million. Look inside the modernist home that has 3 underground levels and a car stacker.

Beauchamp Estates The home is tucked away in an alleyway in Mayfair, one of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods.

A glass-walled London mansion has hit the market for £50 million, or about $US64 million, Beckie Strum reports for Mansion Global.

The home also being offered as two separate adjoining homes for £25 million – or about $US32 million – each.

The 13,583-square-foot mansion includes two rooftop terraces, a four-vehicle car-stacking system, and a 27-foot underground swimming pool.

It has seven levels – and three of them are underground.

At night, the house’s frosted glass walls give the impression that it glows.

It’s the most expensive new-build home ever built in the city’s Mayfair district, Beauchamp Estates, the brokerage that holds the listing alongside Central Estates, told Business Insider.

The newly built home is mere steps from bustling Oxford Street and Piccadilly Circus, yet it maintains peace and privacy thanks to its secluded location in an alleyway called the Down Street Mews, according to the listing.

Take a look inside the London home.

As a single home, it’s the most expensive new-build home ever built in the city’s Mayfair district, according to Beauchamp Estates, which is listing the property along with Central Estates.

Mayfair is an upscale neighbourhood that borders Hyde Park.

It’s steps from bustling Oxford Street and Piccadilly Circus.

But the home maintains its privacy thanks to its secluded location in Down Street Mews.

A mews – the British term for what was once a row of carriage houses and stables – is today a sought-after residential area known for the privacy and quiet it offers.

The London mansion spans 13,583 square feet that’s spread across seven levels.

Four floors are aboveground and the other three are underground.

The architect, Richard McCarthy, designed the home to resemble two glass boxes separated by a courtyard. With the lights on at night, the frosted glass walls give the impression that the house glows.

The home was inspired by La Maison de Verre in Paris, as well as Japanese architectural screens.

The home’s unique floor plan means that the living areas and kitchen sit on the top floor of the home.

Attached to the kitchen is a “winter garden” seating area that sits directly underneath a skylight.

The kitchen flows into the dining area.

The level below is occupied by two family rooms …

… a study …

… and one of the bedrooms.

The master suite sits on the first floor above ground level.

Its white marble en-suite bathroom features a luxurious soaking tub …

… and a walk-in rain shower.

A smaller bedroom sits on the same level as the master suite.

Three more bedrooms occupy the ground floor.

A courtyard with a living foliage wall separates the two glass cubes of the home.

Then it’s down to the subterranean levels. A passenger lift goes to all seven floors.

Just below ground level is the lower ground floor, where you’ll find two separate fitness areas.

There’s also a game room.

Below that is the first basement level, which is home to the nearly 27-foot swimming pool and spa area.

The spa includes multiple steam and sauna rooms, a hammam, and an ice shower.

The home descends even deeper into the ground with a second basement level, which has a home cinema.

It may sit in the centre of London, but the home has no shortage of parking. It comes with a German-built four-vehicle car stacking system.

The car stacker can be accessed via a remote fob and includes a 360-degree CCTV camera and sensors for added security.

Gary Mesnick, director of Central Estates, which shares the listing with Beauchamp Estates, told Mansion Global that the coronavirus pandemic has made detached homes in London even more coveted.

“In the £20 million-plus ultra-prime marketplace, we have found that COVID-19 has been a ‘game changer,” Mesnick said, adding that buyers are “now choosing houses where they can completely control access and their living environment, in preference to apartment buildings where there are the issues of shared access, visitors they don’t know and staff meeting lots of people.”

