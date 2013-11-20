We Have Never Before Seen Such A Purple House

A four-bedroom family home in Hillingdon, outside London, may look unassuming on the outside.

But step inside, and it’s a different story. The walls are painted lavender, with alcoves done in a deeper shade of purple. Matching plush carpets line the floors, even in the kitchen and bathroom, where purple carpeting climbs the side of the tub.

The home just hit the market through the estate agent R Whitley & Co., which apparently didn’t see the all-purple, all-the-time colour scheme as a selling point. It instead opted to describe the property as a simple “family inspired design.”

This purple haze can be yours for the relatively affordable price of 400,000 pounds ($644,120).

