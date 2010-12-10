London Protests Turn Violent With Parliament Under Siege

Update 11:05 AM ET: Some incredible tweets from inside. The author is a journalist at the New Statesmen.
Update 10:45 AM ET: Here’s the latest video of the protests outside Parliament. Protesters are now fighting with police ahead of the 12:30 PM ET vote.
Protesters in London have Parliament surrounded as the vote nears to raise tuition fees for students.
This is a continuation of the protests that have wreaked havoc on Central London for the last few weeks.
The vote is scheduled to occur around 5:30 PM GMT (12:30 PM ET).
Photo: Twitpic
Photo: Twitpic
Check out this video from Russia Today:
