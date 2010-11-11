There's A Huge Anti-Austerity Protest In London Right Now

Photo: AP
Right now, people are on the streets of London protesting increases in tuition fees.The protests have likely expanded to include individuals beyond students, but all against the coalition government’s austerity policies.
Protesters have invaded the Conservative Party’s headquarters, destroying the entrance of the facility.
It is estimated more that 50,000 have showed up. MI5 has closed the public entrance to its offices, concerned about protesters approaching it.
