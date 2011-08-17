London Police Saved The Olympic Park From Rioters By Monitoring Tweets And BBMs

Photo: flickr/Il Fatto Quotidiano

UK police were able to stifle an attack on the Olympics Park in London by monitoring the tweets and BBMs of detained rioters.Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Lynne Owens told lawmakers today that authorities dispatched extra troops to the Olympic Park and other venues on August 8 after learning of attack plots on social networking platforms.



Two high-profile soccer matches were cancelled as a result of the riots.

Some have drawn the security of next summer’s London Olympics into question in the wake of the chaos.

