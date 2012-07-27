Check Out At All The Planes Trying To Fly Into London Right Now

London’s skies are full of planes trying to get into Heathrow and the other London airports for the Olympic Games. Heathrow is already struggling to cope with what is being called its busiest day ever.



Zach Seward of Atlantic Media’s upcoming Quartz points towards this cool tool for live monitoring all the planes in the sky. It certainly looks a little crowded up there.

There were 58 visible planes over London when we took this screen-grab. For comparison, there were 27 over New York at the same time.

Photo: Plane Finder

