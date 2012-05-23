These Insane New Buildings Will Change London Forever

Photo: London Bridge Quarter Website

Slowly but surely, London is gearing up for the 2012 summer Olympics — though we have good reason to be doubtful about the logistics of the games, the hope is that they will leave a permanent mark on the city.But it’s not just new stadia changing the look of London. Some major skyscraper projects are set to finish at the same time, or slightly thereafter, reshaping the visuals of one of the world’s most impressive cities.



It is a radical plan for a city that has traditionally shunned high-rises in favour of a historic views of buildings like St. Paul’s Cathedral.

