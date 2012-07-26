The 11 Most Ridiculous Olympic Prop Bets

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
As with any big sporting event, people are going to gamble A LOT of money during the Olympics.Total wagers are expected to surpass £100 million ($150 million), according to gambling experts who spoke to the AP.
You can bet on any event, from the highly-anticipated 100-meter men’s final to such obscure events as trampolining.
Even more exciting than that, though, are opportunities to place some weird prop bets.
Think there will be an other-worldly sighting at the opening ceremonies? Will a well-known Londoner light his hair on fire with the Olympic torch?
The wagers are offered by two British betting houses: Ladbrokes and William Hill. Betting odds not available for every prop bet.
A UFO flying over Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremonies OFFICIALLY confirming extra terrestrial life (confirmation must come from President Barack Obama or Prime Minister David Cameron) - 1,000/1
BONUS FUTURE BET: Jay-Z/Beyonce offspring Blue Ivy Carter will win an Olympic gold medal during her lifetime - 20/1
