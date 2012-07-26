The 11 Most Ridiculous Olympic Prop Bets

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As with any big sporting event, people are going to gamble A LOT of money during the Olympics.Total wagers are expected to surpass £100 million ($150 million), according to gambling experts who spoke to the AP.



You can bet on any event, from the highly-anticipated 100-meter men’s final to such obscure events as trampolining.

Even more exciting than that, though, are opportunities to place some weird prop bets.

Think there will be an other-worldly sighting at the opening ceremonies? Will a well-known Londoner light his hair on fire with the Olympic torch?

The wagers are offered by two British betting houses: Ladbrokes and William Hill. Betting odds not available for every prop bet.

