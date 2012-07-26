The 11 Most Ridiculous Olympic Prop Bets

Lorenzo Arguello
As with any big sporting event, people are going to gamble A LOT of money during the Olympics.Total wagers are expected to surpass £100 million ($150 million), according to gambling experts who spoke to the AP.

You can bet on any event, from the highly-anticipated 100-meter men’s final to such obscure events as trampolining.

Even more exciting than that, though, are opportunities to place some weird prop bets.

Think there will be an other-worldly sighting at the opening ceremonies? Will a well-known Londoner light his hair on fire with the Olympic torch?

The wagers are offered by two British betting houses: Ladbrokes and William Hill. Betting odds not available for every prop bet.

Every team in the 4x400-meter relay final drops the baton - 250/1

Whether or not the Olympics will go over budget

London Mayor Boris Johnson accidentally lighting his hair on fire with the Olympic torch - 33/1

A UFO flying over Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremonies OFFICIALLY confirming extra terrestrial life (confirmation must come from President Barack Obama or Prime Minister David Cameron) - 1,000/1

If a British athlete will be photographed eating a McDonald's Big Mac

It will rain every day - 50/1

A transit workers strike will stop London Underground service - 10/1

The Olympic flame will go out while it's being carried by the last person - 10/1

Spice Girls will suffer a wardrobe malfunction during the opening ceremony - 10/1

Will the Olympic village run out of its 150,000 condoms?

100-meter final will be delayed after a contestant gets stuck in traffic - 100/1

BONUS FUTURE BET: Jay-Z/Beyonce offspring Blue Ivy Carter will win an Olympic gold medal during her lifetime - 20/1

As for the athletes taking part in this year's games...

