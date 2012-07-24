43 Signs That The London Olympics Will Be A Complete Disaster

Photo: Paul Gilham / Getty

This Friday the Summer Olympics will officially start — can London escape the “Olympic Curse”?We’ve had months to consider the question, and we’ve come to a pretty conclusive answer.



No.

In fact, unless there is some miracle during the games, the London Olympics may be remembered as one of the most disastrous of recent years.

We’ve come up with 43 reasons that we think the Olympics will be remembered as a disaster, and trust us, the list could have been longer — we probably could have come up with dozens of reasons related to the IOC “brand police” or the G4S fiasco alone.

