32 Signs That The London Olympics Will Be A Complete Disaster

Photo: AP

With just over two months to go before the Summer Olympics, we’re wondering — can London escape the “Olympic Curse”?We’re going to go out on a limb here, and say no.



When the city won the bid in 2005, it was a different world. That was before the terrorism, the financial crisis, chronic underestimates of funding, and the insane requirements of International Olympic Committee became known.

No, these 32 signs point to an absolute disaster.

