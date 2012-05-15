32 Signs That The London Olympics Will Be A Complete Disaster

Photo: AP
With just over two months to go before the Summer Olympics, we’re wondering — can London escape the “Olympic Curse”?We’re going to go out on a limb here, and say no.
When the city won the bid in 2005, it was a different world. That was before the terrorism, the financial crisis, chronic underestimates of funding, and the insane requirements of International Olympic Committee became known.
No, these 32 signs point to an absolute disaster.
Barcelona is the one city in the last 30 years has had an unambiguously positive legacy from the games.
In some cases, the Olympics have been directly tied to economic disaster. The Greek budget ballooned to $11 billion, almost double initial estimates.
'The quantifiable evidence to support each of the perceived benefits for mega-events is weak'.
(Source: Vanity Fair)
Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone is said to have only agreed to the project so he could rebuild East London's transport infrastructure.
'We're not going to be able to build schools or hospitals if you do these Olympic Games.'
(Source: Vanity Fair)
Regardless, the British Government set out to woo the International Olympic Committee (IOC). One top consultant was even paid $34 thousand a month for his work on the bid.
(Source: Private Eye)
When the IOC visited London, the U.K. government monitored their progress on the streets of London through CCTV—and turned off red lights to give them a smoother journey.
Costs inevitably spiraled. The Aquatics Centre, budgeted at $118 million, eventually ended up costing $434 million.
The initial costs for reclaiming contaminated land for the Olympic Park—$1.6 billion — are said to be off by a factor of five.
It's thought the U.K. government has spent $65 million on tickets to entertain dignitaries and business leaders.
The city must also must set aside (and pay for) 40,000 hotel rooms, including 1,800 four and five star rooms for the I.O.C.
Just a day after the country won the bid, 52 people were killed in a terrorist attack now known as the 7/7 bombings.
12,000 police officers will patrol the capital every day of the Olympics, some with semi-automatic weapons.
Commuters are being warned of queues of up to an hour to get onto the Underground during busier hours.
People aren't exactly sure what the legacy of the games will be. For example, the 376 feet high ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture hasn't attracted many fans.
There's currently a legal battle between a number of soccer clubs to see who will inherit the stadium. It's unlikely anyone will know the outcome until after the games.
(Source: AP)
'This is the most exciting thing to happen to East London since the Great Fire of 1666!'
(Source: Vanity Fair)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.