32 Signs That The London Olympics Will Be A Complete Disaster

Adam Taylor
London Olympics

Photo: AP

With just over two months to go before the Summer Olympics, we’re wondering — can London escape the “Olympic Curse”?We’re going to go out on a limb here, and say no.

When the city won the bid in 2005, it was a different world. That was before the terrorism, the financial crisis, chronic underestimates of funding, and the insane requirements of International Olympic Committee became known.

No, these 32 signs point to an absolute disaster.

Barcelona is the one city in the last 30 years has had an unambiguously positive legacy from the games.

It revamped the city's waterfront.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

In some cases, the Olympics have been directly tied to economic disaster. The Greek budget ballooned to $11 billion, almost double initial estimates.

Many of the sites built for the games now sit unused and empty.

(Source: AP)

Economists hired to check the feasibility of the London Olympics thought it was a bad idea.

'The quantifiable evidence to support each of the perceived benefits for mega-events is weak'.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone is said to have only agreed to the project so he could rebuild East London's transport infrastructure.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Even Gordon Brown didn't want the games.

'We're not going to be able to build schools or hospitals if you do these Olympic Games.'

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Regardless, the British Government set out to woo the International Olympic Committee (IOC). One top consultant was even paid $34 thousand a month for his work on the bid.

(Source: Private Eye)

When the IOC visited London, the U.K. government monitored their progress on the streets of London through CCTV—and turned off red lights to give them a smoother journey.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

The original budget that won the bid for the Games was around $3.9 billion.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Costs inevitably spiraled. The Aquatics Centre, budgeted at $118 million, eventually ended up costing $434 million.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

The initial costs for reclaiming contaminated land for the Olympic Park—$1.6 billion — are said to be off by a factor of five.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Before construction even began, costs were up to $8 billion on real estate.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

It's thought the U.K. government has spent $65 million on tickets to entertain dignitaries and business leaders.

(Source: AP)

Some now think that the games will cost around $19 billion.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Of that cost, the IOC will only contribute around $1.6 billion.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

(Source: Vanity Fair)

(Source: Vanity Fair)

The city must also must set aside (and pay for) 40,000 hotel rooms, including 1,800 four and five star rooms for the I.O.C.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Amazingly, wherever the Olympic flag is displayed, it MUST fly higher than the Union Jack.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Another terrifying cost is security—$1.6 billion.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Just a day after the country won the bid, 52 people were killed in a terrorist attack now known as the 7/7 bombings.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

12,000 police officers will patrol the capital every day of the Olympics, some with semi-automatic weapons.

(Source: Vanity Fair)

Senior officials have warned of unmanned poison drones in the sky.

(Source: Daily Mail)

Security forces even put surface-to-air missiles on top of this residential building.

(Source: BI)

(Source: AP)

London's major airport, Heathrow, is bracing itself for huge problems.

(Source: AP)

Commuters are being warned of queues of up to an hour to get onto the Underground during busier hours.

(Source: BI)

(Source: BI)

People aren't exactly sure what the legacy of the games will be. For example, the 376 feet high ArcelorMittal Orbit sculpture hasn't attracted many fans.

(Source: BI)

The future of the London Olympic Stadium—which cost $780 million—is still unknown.

There's currently a legal battle between a number of soccer clubs to see who will inherit the stadium. It's unlikely anyone will know the outcome until after the games.

(Source: AP)

By the way, in that stadium a bottle of water will cost £1.60 ($2.54).

(Source: The Guardian)

FINALLY: London Mayor Boris Johnson has the less than comforting words.

'This is the most exciting thing to happen to East London since the Great Fire of 1666!'

(Source: Vanity Fair)

