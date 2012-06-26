The London Olympics Look Set To Be 107% Over Budget

Photo: AP

New research from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School has found that the budget for London’s upcoming Olympics has expanded from £4.2 billion ($6.5 billion) in the 2005 bid to £8.4 billion ($13 billion) in real terms — 107% over budget.That’s a pretty terrible figure for a major public project, but actually seems to be fairly standard for the Olympics — the average figure the summer and winter Olympics overrun over the past 50 years has been 179% on average.



The games look set to rank along Beijing, Barcelona and Montreal as the most expensive Olympics in recent years, and have also bucked a trend of less overspending in the last 10 years.

These latest figures are actually relatively conservative, by the way — another investigation argued that costs could be as high as £24 billion ($37 billion).

See also: 32 Signs That The London Olympics Will Be A Complete Disaster >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.