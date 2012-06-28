Here's The Rock Song Just Chosen As The Official Tune Of The London Olympics

And the winner is … Muse.

Photo: Getty

The London Olympics have chosen English rock band Muse’s new single “Survival” as the official song of the 2012 Games, according to Rolling Stone.”It’s a huge honour to have the track chosen as such a major part of the London 2012 Olympic Games,” said Muse frontman Matthew Bellamy in a press release. “I wrote it with the Games in mind as it expresses a sense of conviction and determination to win.”



The song will debut tonight on the radio, and will be released later today on iTunes. The band’s newest album, The 2nd Law, is due out in September.

Check out a low-quality clip of the song before it debuts tonight HERE.

