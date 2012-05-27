10 Utterly Absurd Olympics Marketing Restrictions

London’s Olympic mascots.

Photo: YouTube

The Olympics cost a lot of money to stage, and London is likely to lose a lot of money hosting them. (It’s probably those gigantic gold medals.)Since tickets alone don’t pay for the cost, especially when you are giving away tons for free, the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) has to sell advertising. Lots of advertising.



Unfortunately, it hasn’t been as successful as London had hoped. LOCOG has raising a little more than $2 billion of sponsorship for the games. The games, however, cost $15 billion to put on.

With sponsor prices as high as £100 million, LOCOG and the British government have enacted a variety of draconian laws making sure the some 50 brands sponsoring the games get maximum coverage—by preventing anyone else from advertising.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.