Photo: London 2012

The Games of the XXX Olympiad open on July 27th in London, England, and viewers will be treated to some impressive Olympic venues.There will be a mix of old existing stadiums and brand new creations, such as the 80,000-seat Olympic Stadium.



Before the 2012 Olympics begin, see where each event will be held.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.