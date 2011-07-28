PHOTOS: With Just One Year To Go, A Tour Of The UK's Olympic Venues

Photo: AP
With exactly one year until the 2012 Olympic Games begin, London 2012 has released some images of the recently completed stadiums.It took three years of construction and 40,000 people to build the venues, but now all of the new buildings have been completed.
Highlights include the Zaha Hadid-designed Aquatics centre and a new Olympic Park that will be equal in size to Hyde Park.
Let’s take a tour of the stadiums before next year’s games.
80,000 people can fit into the stadium.
The Olympic Stadium is made up of 10,000 tons of steel--making it the lightest Olympic Park to date.
The Aquatics centre was the last Olympic arena to be completed. The pools hold 10 million litres of water.
There are over 850,000 ceramic tiles installed in the pools, poolside and changing rooms.
