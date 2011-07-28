PHOTOS: With Just One Year To Go, A Tour Of The UK's Olympic Venues

Photo: AP

With exactly one year until the 2012 Olympic Games begin, London 2012 has released some images of the recently completed stadiums.It took three years of construction and 40,000 people to build the venues, but now all of the new buildings have been completed.



Highlights include the Zaha Hadid-designed Aquatics centre and a new Olympic Park that will be equal in size to Hyde Park.

Let’s take a tour of the stadiums before next year’s games.

