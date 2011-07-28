PHOTOS: With Just One Year To Go, A Tour Of The UK's Olympic Venues

With exactly one year until the 2012 Olympic Games begin, London 2012 has released some images of the recently completed stadiums.It took three years of construction and 40,000 people to build the venues, but now all of the new buildings have been completed.

Highlights include the Zaha Hadid-designed Aquatics centre and a new Olympic Park that will be equal in size to Hyde Park.

Let’s take a tour of the stadiums before next year’s games.

The park is equivalent in size to London's Hyde Park.

The Olympic Stadium where the opening and closing ceremonies will take place.

80,000 people can fit into the stadium.

The Lee Valley White Water centre

This was the first Olympic stadium to be completed, and it will host the Canoe Slalom during the Olympic games.


Aerial views of the Olympic Stadium and Aquatics centre.

The Olympic Stadium is made up of 10,000 tons of steel--making it the lightest Olympic Park to date.

The Aquatic centre, designed by Zaha Hadid.

The Aquatics centre was the last Olympic arena to be completed. The pools hold 10 million litres of water.

One of the three Olympic pools.

There are over 850,000 ceramic tiles installed in the pools, poolside and changing rooms.


An aerial view of the Olympic Parklands taken today.

More than 4,000 trees, 74,000 plants, 60,000 bulbs and 240,000 wetlands plants will be planted in the Olympic parklands, making it the largest planting project ever done in the United Kingdom.


