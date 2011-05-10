The Incredible New Buildings Reshaping London's Skyline

Photo: London Bridge Quarter Website
In the wake of the Royal Wedding, London is gearing up for another massive celebration, this one of sports.The city is preparing for the 2012 Olympics, and many of the major venues for the ceremonies are already finished.
But it’s not just new stadia reshaping the look of London for 2012. Some major skyscraper projects are set to finish at the same time, or slightly thereafter, reshaping the visuals of one of the world’s most impressive cities.
It is a radical plan for a city that has traditionally shunned high-rises in favour of a historic views of buildings like St. Paul’s Cathedral.
Despite the so-called “host city curse” and the pains of austerity, it seems London is in the midst of a massive makeover that will reshape the world’s view of the capital.
'It's a bowl of blancmange,' wrote the London Times Marcus Binney, referencing a creamy, gelatinous dessert similar to vanilla pudding in the U.S.
The world class modern art gallery, housed in a former power station, will be getting a radical extension that aims to help it cope with its four and a half million yearly visitors (for comparison, MOMA gets 3 million). It's expected to be finished by 2012.
The Pinnacle, aka The Bishopsgate Tower, suffered from funding problems that stalled its completion. It's now expected to be finished in 2013.
The building, also known as the 'Walkie Talkie' due to its mobile phone-like shape, has been hit with multiple planning problems. It now hopes to open in 2014.
It will stand at 524 feet when finished, and will have a rooftop garden.
Yet another skyscraper with an odd nickname, it will stand at 737 feet tall in London's financial district.
