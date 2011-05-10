The Incredible New Buildings Reshaping London's Skyline

Photo: London Bridge Quarter Website

In the wake of the Royal Wedding, London is gearing up for another massive celebration, this one of sports.The city is preparing for the 2012 Olympics, and many of the major venues for the ceremonies are already finished.



But it’s not just new stadia reshaping the look of London for 2012. Some major skyscraper projects are set to finish at the same time, or slightly thereafter, reshaping the visuals of one of the world’s most impressive cities.

It is a radical plan for a city that has traditionally shunned high-rises in favour of a historic views of buildings like St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Despite the so-called “host city curse” and the pains of austerity, it seems London is in the midst of a massive makeover that will reshape the world’s view of the capital.

