'Cheeky Chappie' Bernie Madoff Loved Flirting, Pork Sausages

The UK’s Daily Mail details some of the things that Bernie Madoff couldn’t live without, as well as some of his endearing habits, courtesy of his London office manager, Julia Fenwick. We already told you about his OCD. Here’s more:



While in London, Madoff always stayed at the Lanesborough Hotel, one of the most expensive in the world, where suites cost up to £8,000 a night and guests are provided with a butler who is on call 24 hours a day throughout their stay. ‘There is still a trunk full of his clothes there,’ said Mrs Fenwick. ‘They stored it for him and would clean and press the clothes and hang them in his suite in time for his arrival, as though he had a wardrobe there.’

Mrs Fenwick says: ‘Bernie was tee-total – he only ever drank Diet Coke. But two of his vices are cigars and pork sausages. Even though he is Jewish, he loves pork sausages. When he came to London, he’d always visit a particular greasy-spoon in Mayfair.’

When striking deals, Madoff would sometimes puff on one of his favourite cigars, a Davidoff.

During his two or three visits a year, Madoff would often take advantage of his office’s proximity to Savile Row by asking his tailors, Kilgour, to see him in the boardroom. And while he was being measured up, his wife would pass her time sitting at a desk ‘knitting bootees for one of her grandchildren’.

But of all Mrs Fenwick’s duties, including buying Madoff’s theatre tickets and booking him a table at his favourite restaurant, The George in Mayfair, none was more bizarre than acting as Ruth’s personal buyer of face cream. In May 2007, Boots launched a £17 face cream that had been shown to reverse the signs of ageing. Mrs Madoff was one of millions desperate to use the cream, and Mrs Fenwick had to procure it for her. ‘I had to buy tubs and tubes of Boots No7 Protect and Perfect Beauty Serum,’ she said. ‘I was buying five or six tubes at a time. We sent them over to Ruth in America.’She’d heard about the cream because it had been discussed on television over there, but of course she could not get hold of it in New York, so I bought it for her. It was a key part of her beauty regime.’

If anyone in the office didn’t agree with him or he felt he was being pressurise he would assert himself by shouting at employees: ‘It’s my bat and my ball!’

But Mrs Fenwick emphasises that he was not a tyrant and was generally ‘Mr Calm’, even if he did use the F-word liberally. She said: ‘He was a bit of a cheeky chappie in some respects. ‘He was a terrible flirt. All the girls in the London office thought so. He wasn’t really lecherous, though. Read The Whole Daily Mail Article Here >

