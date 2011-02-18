Calling London Startups! Come To Our "Office Hours" Next Tuesday And Tell Us About Your Company

White Bear Yard, where I’ll be hosting office hours. Take our photo tour →

Attention London-area tech startups!I will be hosting “office hours” next Tuesday, Feb. 22 in London, and I’d love to meet you and hear about your company.



My goal is to get to know the London tech scene better and come up with some good story ideas for our team. I will probably also do a wrap-up feature story about all the companies I met.

(Who are we? A New York-based tech business site with several million monthly readers, including significant readership in Europe.)

I’m holding the office hours in 20-minute sessions from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at White Bear Yard, 144a Clerkenwell Road, 2nd floor, near the Farrington station/tube. (Google Maps link.)

I’m using the Ohours.org platform to organise the office hours. Sign up here, for one only please. They’re available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please also tell me a little about your company so I can prepare.

(It would be helpful if your company at least somewhat fit our coverage areas — consumer Internet, technology, ecommerce, mobile, social, and digital media. We’ll be less helpful for enterprise- or government-focused companies, as we don’t typically cover these sectors. But if it’s interesting, sign up anyway.)

If you have any questions, or if the Ohours site isn’t working, or if you have to cancel or ask about available times last-minute, please email me at [email protected] (I don’t have a UK mobile.)

Looking forward to meeting you!

