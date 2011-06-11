The Most Expensive Apartment Rental In London Costs $65,000 PER WEEK

Julie Zeveloff
image

A six-bedroom penthouses in London’s trendy Knightsbridge district is on the rental market for a whopping $65,000 per week (via The Daily Mail).

The price — more than most people make in a year — is thought to be the highest asking price ever for an apartment in London, The Daily Mail reports.

Of course, $65,000 buys some nice perks. The home is on the top floor of Knightsbridge’s exclusive 116 Wellington Court, and was recently refurbished by a well-known interior designer.

It has a gym with a padded, red crocodile leather floor, two kitchens, a spa-and-treatment suite, and incredible 360-degree views of the city.

Thinking of staying longer than a week? Good news. If you sign a lease for six months or longer, the weekly price tag drops to around $40,000, a broker for the property told The Daily Mail.

The penthouse is in trendy Wellington Court

A white grand piano and gorgeous vistas

The media centre

The dining room seats 14

The kitchen is covered in marble

An all-white bedroom

A black and gold marble bathtub

Another bathroom, this one with a freestanding tub

The spacious roof terrace

Some people prefer buying to renting

Check out the incredible interior of One Hyde Park, London's priciest apartment building >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.