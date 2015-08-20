London millionaires will soon start their days with a terrifying 25m swim through the city's skyline

A 25m glass pool suspended 10 storeys above a London street will be the first of its kind, developers say.

It’s certainly breathtaking:

Picture: Ballymore

The transparent “sky pool” is the brainchild of engineering firm Arup Associates with specialist advice from marine design engineers Eckersley O’Callaghan and aquarium designers Reynolds.

It will be a hard to match feature for sales teams pitching the new 2000-home Embassy Gardens development at Nine Elms, a £15 billion ($32 billion) building project in south-west London.

Project backer Eco World Ballymore says its the pool is “more akin to an aquarium … with glass that is 20cm thick”.

It’s 5m wide and 3m deep and you’ll be looking straight down at a street scene 35 metres below.

Picture: Ballymore

For the frightening privilege, residents will have to fork out a minimum of £602,000 ($1.28 million) – the starting price for one of the 2000 new homes in the twin blocks.

Arup specialises in eyecatching aquatic development, as the firm behind Beijing’s incredible Water Cube Olympic venue and a recent proposal to build a wave park opposite Melbourne’s Etihad Stadium.

Embassy Gardens will open in 2017.

