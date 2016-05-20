London's new mayor wants to show Donald Trump that Muslims are not 'bad people'

Newly elected London Mayor Sadiq Khan stepped up his criticism of Donald Trump, saying Trump’s plan to bar Muslims from entering the US is “playing right into the hands of the extremists.”

In an interview with Huffington Post UK published early Friday, Khan said he is offering Trump a personal tour of London so the presumptive Republican presidential nominee could meet Muslims who are “comfortable with Western values.”

“We showed in London on May the Fifth, my election, that actually it’s perfectly compatible to be a mainstream Muslim and have western liberal values,” Khan, who is Muslim, told Huffington Post.

“There are literally hundreds of thousands of Londoners who are Muslim and Western. Meet my family, meet me, meet my friends, meet other Londoners and hopefully that will reassure that it’s possible.”

Khan said he would introduce Trump to Muslims from all walks of life, and gave examples of prominent Muslims in England — including soccer star, Riyad Mahrez, celebrity baker, Nadiya Hussain, and singer Zayn Malik.

Khan called Trump and his advisers “ignorant,” repeating an attack he used earlier this week.

“The only experience they have of Muslims could well be what they see on TV on the news when there are criminals, terrorists, bad people committing acts of terror and terrorism, using the name of Islam to justify their acts,” Khan said.

“And so I accept some people’s view of Islam may be clouded by what they see on the TV and the news.”

Earlier this month, Trump said he would make “exceptions” to his temporary Muslim ban that would allow Khan to enter the US. Khan rejected the offer.

Trump’s proposed ban, which he announced in the wake of the San Bernardino mass shooting in December 2015, has been a point of contention throughout the Republican primary. The proposal has also been condemned by President Barack Obama and other world leaders.

